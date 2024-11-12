3 Dads Walking receive MBEs at Windsor Castle for suicide prevention work
The Prince of Wales chatted and laughed with the trio after presenting them with their awards
Three bereaved fathers who walked hundreds of miles across the UK to support suicide prevention work have received MBEs at Windsor Castle.
Mike Palmer, Tim Owen and Andy Airey started 3 Dads Walking in memory of their daughters who took their own lives - 17-year-old Beth Palmer, 19-year-old Emily Owen and Sophie Airey, 29.
Prince William presented the trio with their awards after each was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the King’s Birthday Honours list for "services to the prevention of young suicide."
The fathers have raised £1.5m for the young suicide prevention charity, Papyrus, through their epic charity walks.
Their first challenge in 2021 saw them cover 300 miles between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk.
They doubled that distance, the following year, walking 600 miles on a trek to the parliaments of Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.
And they completed a 500-mile walk from Stirling to Norwich in May this year.
As well as fundraising, they are trying to get suicide prevention on to the school curriculum and have raised the issue with both Government and opposition leaders.
Speaking before today's ceremony, Mr Owen - from Shouldham, Norfolk - said: "For all of us, it's bittersweet because the only reason we're getting this honour is because of the work we've done after we've all lost our daughters to suicide.
"All three of us in a heartbeat would swap this award, this honour, to get our girls back."
He added: "We’re humbled but all three of us would rather not be in this position. But now we are in this position, we’re very grateful."
Mr Airey, who is from the Eden Valley in Cumbria, said: "Because we’re talking about the girls it’s like they’re with us all the time.
"We never let them go."
Mr Palmer said the grief from losing Beth "never goes away," adding: "I think you get maybe a little bit stronger to bear the weight as time goes on."
Mr Owen said peer support was "important" for parents who have lost their children to suicide because of "an unspoken bond between you."
"To know the other two – Mike and Andy – know how you feel about losing your daughter – that’s so powerful," he added.
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINE247 is the charity’s confidential 24 hour helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
Andy's Man Club
Andy's Man Club
ANDYSMANCLUB is a men's suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.
It wants to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgement-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives.
The charity runs weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18.
The groups meet across the UK on Mondays at 7pm. Click here to find your nearest group.
James’ Place
James’ Place
Suicide prevention centre in Liverpool offering life-saving support to men in suicidal crisis.
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)
Should suicide prevention be taught in schools? We ask the question in our podcast, From the North