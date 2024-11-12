3 Dads Walking receive MBEs at Windsor Castle for suicide prevention work

Play Brightcove video

The Prince of Wales chatted and laughed with the trio after presenting them with their awards

Three bereaved fathers who walked hundreds of miles across the UK to support suicide prevention work have received MBEs at Windsor Castle.

Mike Palmer, Tim Owen and Andy Airey started 3 Dads Walking in memory of their daughters who took their own lives - 17-year-old Beth Palmer, 19-year-old Emily Owen and Sophie Airey, 29.

Prince William presented the trio with their awards after each was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the King’s Birthday Honours list for "services to the prevention of young suicide."

Mike Palmer, Tim Owen and Andy Airey with their MBEs in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Credit: PA Images

The fathers have raised £1.5m for the young suicide prevention charity, Papyrus, through their epic charity walks.

Their first challenge in 2021 saw them cover 300 miles between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk.

They doubled that distance, the following year, walking 600 miles on a trek to the parliaments of Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

And they completed a 500-mile walk from Stirling to Norwich in May this year.

As well as fundraising, they are trying to get suicide prevention on to the school curriculum and have raised the issue with both Government and opposition leaders.

(From L to R) Beth Palmer, Emily Owen and Sophie Airey. Credit: Family photos

Speaking before today's ceremony, Mr Owen - from Shouldham, Norfolk - said: "For all of us, it's bittersweet because the only reason we're getting this honour is because of the work we've done after we've all lost our daughters to suicide.

"All three of us in a heartbeat would swap this award, this honour, to get our girls back."

He added: "We’re humbled but all three of us would rather not be in this position. But now we are in this position, we’re very grateful."

The trio's walks have highlighted the crucial work of suicide prevention groups. Credit: ITV News

Mr Airey, who is from the Eden Valley in Cumbria, said: "Because we’re talking about the girls it’s like they’re with us all the time.

"We never let them go."

Mr Palmer said the grief from losing Beth "never goes away," adding: "I think you get maybe a little bit stronger to bear the weight as time goes on."

Mr Owen said peer support was "important" for parents who have lost their children to suicide because of "an unspoken bond between you."

"To know the other two – Mike and Andy – know how you feel about losing your daughter – that’s so powerful," he added.

