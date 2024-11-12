Play Brightcove video

Rebecca Fegurson MBE spoke to ITV News about the importance of a regulatory body in the music industry

S inger-songwriter Rebecca Ferguson has been given an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for her service to the music industry.

She was a runner up on X-Factor in 2010 and since her success, the 37-year-old has campaigned to introduce a regulatory body for the music industry, which would work to ensure artist welfare.

As the Liverpool singer approached the Prince of Wales to receive her MBE on Tuesday 12 November, she said she felt "slightly nervous".

"I thought I was going to forget to curtsy, so all the way there, I was like 'don’t forget Rebecca, don't forget to curtsy' and I was practising," she said.

"But with Prince William, he is so personable and relaxed that I didn't have anything to worry about because he’s such a human so that was nice."

Credit: ITV News

After receiving her MBE, she said she "had a good chat" with Prince William about "the kids, family and the music industry".

In 2021, Rebecca met with former culture secretary Oliver Dowden to discuss discrimination in the music industry.

In September 2023, she gave evidence to MPs on the Women And Equalities Committee as part of a 2023-2024 report into misogyny and discrimination in the UK music industry.

Speaking to ITV News after receiving her award, Rebecca said: "Well for me, I just feel like the entertainment industry has just been so unregulated for decades.

"I mean Judy Garland went through it. It has been going on for decades and it’s just so long overdue."

"I’m just happy that I managed to finally get a regulatory body and that now people have got a place to go to.

"Freelance workers, if they are being bullied by a CEO who is a top boss, that they have got somewhere to go to and people have to abide by regulations now.

"I think it is so overdue. For so long the so-called small people didn’t have a voice in entertainment. [previously] If you spoke up, you wouldn’t work again.

"But I feel like this will hopefully in the next 18 months start to change the culture of entertainment.”

The singer says that she is even more hopeful now that more will be done in terms of regulating the music industry after her work receiving royal attention.

"Even speaking to Prince William, he was interested in it. It's good that is has gone to government and that people are finally listening."