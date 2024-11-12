Play Brightcove video

Chris Hopkins completed his 111km run at the Douglas War Memorial

An ex-serviceman has run 111km around the Isle of Man in 15 hours to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Chris Hopkins set off at 5am from the Castletown War Memorial on Monday 11 November, and completed his challenge around 8.30pm at Douglas War Memorial.

Crossing the finish line, Chris said: "It's lovely to see people turn up and support what I've done, but seeing that [war memorial] back there, that was beautiful.

"Seeing it getting closer, yeah, it was a gorgeous sight".

The veteran has so far raised more than £1,600 for the charity.

Chris spent the day running around the perimeter of the Isle of Man. Credit: Chris Hopkins

Originally from Bromley, Chris says he has grown a fondness for the island, and therefore chose to complete his challenge on Manx soil.

He said: "Me and my son have fallen in love with the island, but also if I did this in the UK where I live, I would not have got the support I got here," he added

"People have been beeping horns when seeing me, people have been waving and giving claps.

"It just cemented [that] it was the right reasons to do it here."

