Around 1,000 wallabies are believed to be living on the Isle of Man, it has been has revealed.

The figure is the first-ever island-wide population survey, and tracked the wallabies across 988 acres of Manx Countryside using thermal imaging technology mounted on a drone.

During the six-day survey, commission by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), 297 individual wallabies were recorded, but based on the results and an earlier survey in 2023 focused on the Ballaugh Curragh, the report estimates the total population to be closer to 1,000.

Leigh Morris, Director of the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), said: “We are confident that the drone data is accurate for the areas we have surveyed, but inevitably some will have evaded us in the Island.

“Prior to the survey, population estimates ranged from scores, to hundreds, and this is therefore an important first step to better understand the number of our feral wallabies.

"Our aim is to ensure that future conversations about the Island’s wallabies [and goats], and any potential need to manage the population are appropriately informed.”

Wallabies are usually found in Australia and Tasmania, but they are thriving on the Island following an escape from captivity in the 1960s. Credit: Manx Wildlife Trust

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: “The department is now looking at the best ways to assess the health of the wallaby population. Once we have that data, we can evaluate the impact on the local environment and determine whether any changes in management are necessary.”

DEFA commissioned the Manx Wildlife Trust to produce the report, with drone specialists BH Wildlife Consultancy carrying out the survey.

The study also recorded feral goat numbers, with 245 goats observed in the Lonan and Maughold areas, including kids.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...