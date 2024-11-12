Man jailed for stealing gecko who brings 'joy to residents'

A man has been jailed after he stole a gecko as part of a break in at a pet shop.

Michael Hesketh broke into Pets Corner in Astley Park, Chorley, after removing the door handle and ripping open the door - stealing items and taking the gecko, named Lizzie, on 5 November.

The 39-year-old then sold the gecko for £20.

Lizzie was later found safe and well, and has been returned to the charity-run shop.

Pets Corner have confirmed that Lizzie is home safe and well. Credit: Facebook - Pets Corner

Hesketh pleaded guilty at Preston Magistrates Court and has been sentenced to six months in prison.

He will serve this and another six month sentence consecutively for attempted burglary of the United Reform Church in Chorley.

Michael Hesketh has been sentenced to six months in prison for the offence. Credit: Lancashire Constabulary

PC Simon Downes, of South Division, said: “Hesketh didn’t just steal items – he stole a living animal from a place whose aim is to bring joy to residents.

"I am thankful that Lizzie was reunited safe and well and is able to continue to provide special memories to those who come to visit her.

"Hesketh has been sent to prison for what he has done. I hope that this sends a message to anyone who thinks actions like this are acceptable: we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.”