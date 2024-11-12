A murder investigation has been launched after a hotel owner was found stabbed to death in his own premises.

Kevin Price, 59, was discovered by police with a number of stab wounds after officers were called to The Garfield Hotel, in Blackpool, following a concern for welfare.

His family have been contacted and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have so far been made following the incident on 10 November.

Detective Chief Insp Simon Pritchard, of Lancashire Police's Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Kevin Price’s loved ones at this time.

“A murder investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. I would appeal to anyone who can help us to get in touch.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road between Thursday last week and Sunday.

"Even if you think the information you have is insignificant, please come and speak to us and let us be the judge as it could help us piece together the events that led to Kevin’s tragic death.”

You can contact police on 101 quoting log 0350 of November 10th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.