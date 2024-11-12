A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a house in south Manchester.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to Astbury Avenue, in Chorlton, at around 11.35pm on Sunday, 10 November, after a call was made 'regarding a concern for welfare'. A 59-year-old man was found dead inside a home.A short time later, a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said. He has been taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.Officers believe the victim and the suspect were 'known to each other'. The incident is being treated as isolated, police added.There is not believed to be any wider risk to the community.

Officers at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Both streets are on the Merseybank estate close to Chorlton Water Park. Patrols have been stepped up in the area, with more to be deployed over the coming days.

Police now want to speak to anyone with information, or any witnesses. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "We are working hard to establish the full facts and circumstances of this incident, carefully working through all the detail and evidence available to us.

"A man has sadly lost his life and I want to ensure a full and thorough investigation is undertaken to fully understand the facts and get to the truth. We have specialist officers to work closely with and support his family at this difficult time.

"As we continue our work, I would ask anyone with any information that may assist the investigation to please get in touch with us. The key times I would ask for information is between 9pm and 11pm on Sunday 10 November.

"This could be something suspicious you’ve seen or heard, or CCTV or doorbell footage from the area from around the time. Any information you have could assist our investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...