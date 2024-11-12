'Boy from a prefab', Liverpool legend, CBE: Graeme Souness honoured for charity work

PA
Graeme Souness was awarded a CBE for services to football and charity. Credit: PA Images

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness says his charity work shows "the real me" after being made a CBE.

The Scot has been honoured by the Prince of Wales for his efforts in raising awareness for a rare genetic condition.

"It's the most wonderful feeling", he said after the investiture on Tuesday 12 November.

"I'm a boy from a prefab in Edinburgh. This doesn't happen to kids from prefabs."

Souness is the vice-president of DEBRA UK, a charity which raises awareness of epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

EB is a group of genetic conditions that cause the skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch.

The 71-year-old started working with the charity six years ago, and helped to raise £1.5million for further research when he joined a swimming challenge across the English Channel in 2023.

"I am an emotional man, and when I get involved in this charity and when I’m around these poor children, I am emotional," he said.

“Now that I’ve been involved for six years, I get it now – I understand the plight of these children, and it’s just pushing me to do more and more for them if I can."

The former Liverpool midfielder said he discussed football with Aston Villa fan Prince William during his investiture ceremony.

Souness was both a player and a manager at Liverpool, where he won won five league titles and three European Cups.

He described the honour as being a "team effort", and ranked it “up there with European Cups”.

“You’ve seen [the] real me. I’m not someone who’s pumped up with adrenaline who wants to go to war with everyone on a football pitch – that was my workplace," he said.

"Now I’m trying to be a decent human being.”

“The aim is to get more awareness and hopefully raise a similar amount of money,” he said.

“We’ve got to get it out there that these children have no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Every day is a groundhog day for them, they suffer unimaginable pain and of course there’s a mental aspect to it as well.

“That’s where my focus is right now – it’s not coming back to football. I’ve been there, ticked that box.

"This is about raising awareness and raising money for Debra.”