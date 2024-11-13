Body discovered in Douglas harbour believed to be missing man Lee Scott

A body recovered from Douglas harbour is believed to be missing man Lee Scott.

The Isle of Man Constabulary say while they are 'yet to formally identify the male', they 'strongly believe it to be Lee'.

The 45-year-old was reported as missing in the Isle of Man on Saturday 9th November.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Police are continuing to support Lee's family members and enquiries into his disappearance are due to continue.

They are asking people to respect the family’s privacy, and refrain from any further speculation.

