The devastated sister of a woman killed in a house fire in Greater Manchester has paid tribute to her as an "outstanding mum."

Emma Cropper said she would miss Kate Mulcahy until "my last breath" and that her sister's "kindness, laughter and warmth touched so many lives."

Ms Mulcahy, who was a mum-of-four, was found dead inside the house on Ramsden Farm, Middleton in the early hours of Sunday, 10 November.

A number of children escaped but she could not be saved.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the fire is ongoing. Credit: MEN Media

In a public post on Facebook, Ms Cropper said: "Hey everyone, thank you so much for all the support received.

"She really was the best and I will miss her until my last breath.

"The help given to John & the kids has been amazing and I can’t thank everyone enough. As everyone knows she meant the world to me and my girls and words can't express how deeply she'll be missed.

"My Mum and Dad are truly devastated and in a complete state of shock. Her kindness, laughter, and warmth touched so many lives, and I know so many of you will feel this loss as well.

"She really was the best Mum, Sister and Auntie and I can't imagine a world without her in it. I'm so lucky as we have so many memories shared but so sad we won't make anymore.

"My darling sister Kate Elizabeth, I will love and miss the joy you brought to this world forever. Thank you for everything, I promise your children will never forget what an outstanding mum you really were."

Flowers and tributes have been laid on a lawn outside the house. Credit: MEN Media

Ms Mulcahy's distraught father Peter Cropper also spoke out following the tragic incident.

Speaking from his home in New Moston, he said: "It's a tragic accident. That is all I want to say at this time. I don't want to comment further."

Investigations have been underway at the scene of the fire on since Sunday, with forensic officers pictured scouring the house for evidence.

Tributes and flowers have also been placed on the lawn in front of the house.

The house, neighbours said, was recently put up for sale, with signs appearing outside "four or five weeks ago." An online listing for the house put its value at £1.2m, though the listing has now been removed.

A joint investigation into the fire remains ongoing between Greater Manchester Police and the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.