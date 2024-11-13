Play Brightcove video

Tim Edwards says the early release scheme "makes a mockery of the sentencing"

The father of a woman who was shot dead says he has been told t hat the man who hid the gun for her killer could be released early, after serving just two years and nine months of a nine-year sentence. Tim Edwards' daughter Elle Edwards was an innocent bystander when she was murdered outside a pub in the Wirral on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Elle was killed by Connor Chapman, who was involved in a gang feud. Chapman, 24, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years.

Elle's dad Tim says he has been told that Thomas Waring, who helped Chapman hide the weapon and burn out a stolen car used in the shooting, could be released from prison early.

Thomas Waring. Credit: Merseyside Police

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain, Tim said the news "makes a mockery of the sentencing."

He said: "He (Waring) has basically been put in the same category as a shoplifter...what kind of message are we sending?

"There's no deterrent...for someone to be released early for being involved in a crime such as that, it doesn't make sense."

Under the government's early release scheme, Waring could be out of prison as early as April 2026, serving less than a third of his sentence.

Tim says he has written to the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, demanding answers and to justify the early release programme.

He said: "We are trying to raise awareness, and this goes against everything we are trying to do."

The gun used in Elle's murder, a Skorpion submachine gun, has never been found.

Tim told Susanna and Richard: "He (Waring) knows where that gun is - what's to stop him picking that up and using it again?"

Tim Edwards says Elle had her "whole life ahead of her".

Earlier this month, four people were cleared of assisting Connor Chapman in the days and weeks after the the shooting.

Tim says Waring should have been given the same lengthy sentence as Chapman, because he is "just as guilty as the killer and should be punished accordingly."

Reflecting on life without his daughter Elle, Tim said he is planning to make this Christmas, the second without Elle, as positive as possible.

He has been campaigning in her name and wants to help others from going through the same pain he and his family have, and continue to do so.

Tim said: "The government seems to be crunching numbers, rather than looking at the human element.

"I made a vow to Elle that I won't go away quietly.

A statement from the Ministry of Justice said: "Home detention curfew has been used for twenty years and only after a full risk assessment in 2026 will a decision be made on whether Thomas Waring is suitable for it.

"Anyone placed under it is subject to an overnight curfew, to strict license conditions and tagging."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...