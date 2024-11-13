Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been praised for helping a passenger who "passed out" on a flight to Portugal.

Fernandes was travelling on an easyJet flight to Lisbon on Monday 11 November when he "caught" a man who appeared to have collapsed.

Fellow passenger Susanna Lawson, from Manchester, was sitting on the row just behind the midfielder and witnessed him grab the man as he fell and then call air stewards for help.

"At some point during the flight, Bruno got up and went to the back, presumably to the toilet," she said.

"After a couple of minutes, we heard, 'Can we get help? We need help. Can we get some assistance?’

"We turned around and Bruno was there and a gentleman looked like he was passing out and Bruno had caught him."

The United captain was travelling on an easyJet flight to Lisbon when the incident happened (File Photo). Credit: PA Images

"The other stewards went running up the plane to help and luckily there was a spare seat right at the back, so they all got the gentleman into the seat," Ms Lawson added.

"Bruno stayed with him, for, I think – I lost track of time – five or 10 minutes."

She confirmed the unwell man was "absolutely fine," managing to stand up and walk back through the plane, and she commended the midfielder for his composure during the incident.

"I think it was just, 'Oh my goodness, what are the chances of somebody being poorly right when the Man United captain is standing right in front of you?'

"What an absolutely lovely man. He did it and didn’t make a big deal out of it."

Shortly after landing, Lawson took a selfie with Fernandes and Manchester United team-mate Diogo Dalot, who was also on the plane, and personally praised him for helping.

"I basically said to Bruno: 'What you did back there was really lovely, it was great that you were there to be able to help.'

"It’s just nice to be reminded that they (celebrities) are just normal people out there."

She said she was "quite excited" when she spotted Fernandes boarding the plane, despite being a Manchester City supporter.

"The ridiculous thing is is we’re a blue family – we support Manchester City," she said.