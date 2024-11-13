The 'Morecambe Missile' is set to return to the Isle of Man TT next year, remaining with his Honda teammate Dean Harrison.

John McGuinness MBE said he 'couldn't be happier', as he prepares to travel to the island on his familiar Fireblade for the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT classes.

He said: "Nothing makes me prouder than putting my Honda top on, riding for this team and representing the brand.

"I rode hard this year… getting the opportunity to continue doing that for another year, I couldn’t be happier."

John McGuinness will be contesting the 'big bikes' aboard the Honda Fireblade. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Joining McGuinness for another year is frontrunner Dean Harrison.

Speaking on his return with Honda, Harrison said: "We have a year of development under our belt with all of the bikes and I am looking forward to getting on with the job and trying to win."

With 30 finishes in either second or third place, Harrison is hoping 2025 could be the year for further TT victories.

Notably absent from this year’s Honda Racing UK roster is Manxman Nathan Harrison.

Harrison raced as part of the Honda team at the TT this year.

Commenting on Harrison's departure, Honda Racing UK Team Manager, Havier Beltran said: "Nathan has a bright future ahead of him, and I hope to be able to continue supporting him moving forward."

Dean Harrison holds a total of 30 second and third place finishes, hoping 2025 could be the year he returns to the top step. Credit: Isle of Man TT

The TT races sees riders and fans travel from all over the world to the Isle of Man to witness the famous event.

Riders race at speeds up to 200mph along closed public roads on the island, making it one of the dangerous motorsport events across the globe.

Largely unchanged since 1911, the 37.73 miles of public roads remains the world's oldest continuous motorsport event, attracting thousands of visitors to the island each year.

The Isle of Man TT races will return from Monday 26 May to Saturday 7 June 2025.

