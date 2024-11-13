Bus operators in Greater Manchester are being summoned to a 'safety summit' after two double decker buses crashed at the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday 9 November near the junction of Rochdale Road and Livesey Street, on the edge of Manchester city centre.

There were no serious injuries, but at least 17 people were treated in hospital.

In a separate development, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has confirmed it has asked the operator responsible for running the buses involved, understood to be Stagecoach, to carry out an 'urgent investigation' to determine what exactly happened.

Greater Manchester Police is already carrying out its own investigation.

Officers from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit were at the scene Credit: MEN Media

Under the Bee Network, Greater Manchester is responsible for setting fares, routes and standards of bus services - with operators responsible for running services in line with the franchise agreements.

TfGM is responsible for holding operators to account for the services they run, including on performance and issues related to safety.

Transport bosses have confirmed the incident involved two Bee Network buses.

TfGM said it would be 'conducting a broader review relating to the safety of the bus network' and running a safety summit with operators on Friday, November 22.

TfGM's chief network officer Danny Vaughan said: "The safety of everyone who uses or works on the Bee Network is our number one priority. Saturday's collision was a serious one and our thoughts remain with all involved, in particular those who were injured.

"We have asked the operator to carry out an urgent investigation. Once we understand exactly what happened we will work with them to see what steps are needed to ensure our networks continue to operate as safely as possible. We will share any relevant updates when we have them."

There was a major emergency service response to the crash Credit: MEN Media

Eye-witnesses said one double-decker bus had 'gone into the other', shunting it into metal fencing around the perimeter of a large open-air car park in the Collyhurst area.

A massive emergency service response was launched and North West Ambulance Service confirmed that nine ambulances, an air ambulance, two response vehicles, an advanced paramedic and an operational commander attended the scene.

The service added that 17 patients were taken to hospitals across Manchester, including seven on a bus accompanied by a paramedic. No one, however, suffered serious injuries.

At least one person on the upper deck of one of the buses was trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Nathan Mansbridge, 33, who was sitting on the back of one of the buses, said people 'thought a bomb had gone off'.

At least one passenger, he said, was left covered in blood by smashed falling glass from the windows.

Mr Mansbridge said the number 17 double decker, which links Rochdale with central Manchester, had pulled over at a bus stop to allow some passengers on board just moments before the collision. He said another bus then crashed into the number 17 from behind.

"It hit us with some force," he recalled. "It knocked us off the road. It all happened so fast, there was no warning. The crash was at the back so everyone tried to get to the front. It was chaos. There were women crying.

"There was a lady lying in the aisle. She had blood all over her. I don't know if she fell and hit herself. One young girl had a bust lip. The man next to me had cuts to his arms and hand from the smashed glass."

Rochdale Road was closed near to the junction with Livesey Street for more than three hours as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the smash. Investigations are ongoing.