Inspectors from a healthcare watchdog were not told of concerns about unexplained and unexpected deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit where Lucy Letby worked.

The Thirwall Inquiry heard how a team from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out a routine inspection of the hospital on a four-day visit in February 2016, with unannounced visits in the weeks that followed.

During the period of the first inspection, child serial killer nurse Letby attempted to murder a baby girl, Child K, as she dislodged her breathing tube in the early hours of 17 February.

Earlier that month, an external “thematic” review into 10 deaths on the unit in 2015 and January 2016 noted “some of the babies suddenly and unexpectedly deteriorated and there was no clear cause for the deterioration/death identified”.

The inquiry into the events surrounding Letby’s crimes heard how the review found that six babies had arrests between midnight and 4am but it concluded no common theme had been found in all the cases examined.

On Thursday 14 November, CQC inspector Helen Cain said she was unaware of the review at the time of the visit.

Asked what her response would have been had she received the report, Ms Cain said: “There would have been specific questions asked about what action is being taken following identification of either a perceived or an increased rate in neonatal mortality.”

Countess of Chester Hospital. Credit: ITV News

Counsel to the inquiry Craig Carr said: “You don’t focus on issues concerning neonatal mortality, you don’t ask direct questions on those areas because you were unaware of the concerns that we now know were there?”

Ms Cain said: “No.”

Mr Carr said: “There was no discussion of incidents of unexplained and unexpected deaths at all?

“No,” said Ms Cain.

Mr Carr said: “The CQC inspection did not detect the concerns that we know existed at the neonatal unit. What is your explanation for the failure to detect some of those concerns?”

Ms Cain said: “I think some of it is the data. There is always a lag with date and sources of data so I think that is a consideration. And I think very much (with) the on-site inspection you can ask a lot of open questions, a lot of general questions, but you are very much reliant on people’s responses.”

She said none of the interviewees, which included consultants and nursing managers, had raised concerns about increased neonatal mortality or unexplained and unexpected deaths.

Letby, 34, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

The inquiry, sitting at Liverpool Town Hall, is expected to sit until early 2025, with findings published by late autumn of that year.

