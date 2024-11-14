Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports' Jahmal Williams-Thomas finds out why former boxing champion Tony Bellew is backing a campaign to tackle problem drinking in older men

Retired champion boxer Tony Bellew is swapping the ring for the tool shed as he backs a new campaign calling on older men to socialise without the need for drinking alcohol.

The former WBC Cruiserweight champ is the new face of the campaign ‘Men on a Mission’, a partnership between the UK Men’s Shed Association (UKSMA) and DRINKiQ. The aim of the campaign is to offer an alternative to potentially harmful alcohol consumption in men from their fifties onwards, as they deal with life changes such as retirement, empty-nesting and bereavement.

It's hoped it will encourage men to seek alternatives to trips to the pub, at local community sheds where they find company and entertainment while working with tools and building items.

Tony Bellew is backing the 'Men on a Mission' campaign Credit: ITV NEWS

The UKSMA claim that men aged 65-74 are most likely to drink alcohol to ‘increasing risk’ levels (32%), followed by men aged 55-64 (29%). These figures are often linked to upheavals in their lives such as losing a partner.

Speaking at Bootle Tool Shed, Bellew said: "The guys here are all at work getting stuff done and I honestly couldn’t think of a better place and something to be part of.

"This is a community based foundation and everyone is working hard to achieve things. Ultimately everyone is coming here and talking and that’s what counts.

"I know it’s not easy when you’ve been doing something for 25 years and then you wake up on a Sunday morning and think ‘I don’t do that any more’. It’s difficult and poses lots of problems.

"I’ve got four kids and that takes up my time, but not everyone is as fortunate as me and has the children and wife at home. There’s a lot of guys who are retired like me but they’re older and might not have a lot going on."