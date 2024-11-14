Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports Correspondent Ann O'Connor spent the day in Preston, where shop workers tell her increased police presence is making a difference

More than 2,000 shoplifters have been prosecuted in a crackdown on rising crime, Lancashire Police say.

It comes after figures revealed the abuse some shop workers are forced to suffer as a result of shoplifting.

A survey by the retail union USDAW found that in the past 12 months, 69% of workers have experienced verbal abuse, while 17% were assaulted while at work with 70% of these incidents were triggered by shoplifting.

Overall, there has been a 29% increase in thefts from retailers in England and Wales in the past year.

Michael Riley caught on CCTV hiding almost a hundred pounds worth of meat joints.

Mark Malone, USDAW, said: "It's almost an age of lawlessness. There is no consequence to shoplifting, it's very very minimal.

"Our members face violent abuse and threatening behaviour at work on a day-day-to-day basis."

Staff who work for the shopping retailer Boots in Preston say they have noticed the difference a police presence has made to shoplifting and overall safety.

Abbie Paxton, Customer Adviser at Boots, said: "So much safer in the store. We know that we can ring them now and they will come in minutes.

"We got to the point where we literally gave up reporting at one point because it was just backlogged and we did not have the police coming in every day."

Staff at the Boots in Preston city centre also wear bodycam, but believe the police operation is working.

Operation Vulture has seen officers patrolling shops and streets since March 2024.

Boots staff member Lisa Barber said: "It just gives us reassurance that we have got some protection on the shop floor incase somebody does get abusive or even violent."

Deborah Leeson said: "When we report incidents now, they are being dealt with and if it is the prolific shoplifters that we get, then the consequences are getting a lot tougher for them."

Lancashire Police Chief Inspector Chris Abbott said:"We have seen over 2,100 prosecutions, we have seen over 630 arrests, over 25 civil orders against our most prolific shoplifters, and that may exclude them from entering certain areas of Lancashire and shops."

Antipoverty campaigners say that the cost of living crisis is forcing people into stealing food, baby formula and even nappies.

Lancashire Police insist those people will be helped to seek help, but crime cannot pay.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "Whatever reason people may give, that's no excuse for committing criminal behaviour."