Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a hotel in Blackpool.

Officers were called to The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road on Sunday 10 November, following a concern for welfare call.

Kevin Price, 59, who lived at the hotel, was found dead with stab wounds.

Lancashire Police say Kevin's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned by detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Pritchard, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts remain with Kevin’s loved ones at this time. His family have been told of the latest developments.

"While we have now made two arrests our enquiries are very much ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who can help to get in touch.

"I am still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road between Thursday last week and Sunday. Please come and speak to us if you have any information at all as what you know could help us piece together the events that led to Kevin’s tragic death."

