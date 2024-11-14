A man who was dubbed the 'Beast of Birkenhead' and who has served more than 35 years in prison for the savage murder of woman has had his conviction referred to the Court of Appeal.

Diane Sindall, 21, was beaten to death with a crowbar, before being left in an alley off Borough Road in August 1986 after she left work in Bebington, Merseyside. Peter Sullivan was convicted of her murder the following year.

On Wednesday 13 November, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said that Sullivan’s conviction had been referred to the Court of Appeal on the basis of DNA evidence.

Samples taken at the time of the murder were re-examined and, according to the commission, a DNA profile that did not match Sullivan was found.

A memorial for Diane Sindall on Borough Road in Birkenhead, near to the murder scene Credit: ITV News

Sullivan applied to the body to have his case re-examined in 2021, raising concerns about police interviews, bite mark evidence and the murder weapon.

He claimed he had not been provided with an appropriate adult during interviews and was initially denied legal representation.

Sullivan had previously applied to the CCRC in 2008 raising questions about DNA evidence, but forensic experts said that further testing was unlikely to reveal a DNA profile.

He applied to the High Court for permission to appeal against his conviction in 2019 over bite mark evidence, but this was rejected by the Court of Appeal in 2021.

