Referee body aware of video allegedly showing David Coote snorting white powder

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd is “aware of the allegations” and “taking them very seriously” after a video e emerged which claims to show suspended Premier League referee David Coote snorting white powder.

Comments Coote is alleged to have made about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the club in previous video footage have led to him being suspended by PGMOL and investigated by the body and the Football Association.

It is unclear who is pictured in the video, however the Sun newspaper claims it shows Coote snorting white powder during the summer’s Euros in Germany, where he was officiating.

He has yet to respond to the claims, and the video has not been verified.

A PGMOL spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.

“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

