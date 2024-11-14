An ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed by UEFA to investigate under-fire referee David Coote.

A video has emerged which alleges to show Coote, 42, snorting a white powder. The Sun newspaper, which published the video, alleges it was shot during Euro 2024 where he was officiating.

The video came a day after another video emerged on Monday in which Coote appears to make derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Hours after it surfaced the referees body, Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), announced Coote, 42, had been suspended pending a full investigation.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) with match referee David Coote (centre) after the Premier League match against Burnley in 2020. Credit: PA Images

It is not yet confirmed that the video is genuine, but it is understood PGMOL is treating it as such.

On Tuesday, 12 November, the FA confirmed it is now also looking at Coote's comments.

The regulatory authority now has the power to investigate remarks made in a private context, and it is understood part of its investigation will centre on whether Coote’s reference to Klopp’s nationality constitutes an aggravated breach of its misconduct rules.