Two men have been questioned on suspicion of stealing a rare semi-precious mineral found only in the Peak District.

Derbyshire Police's Rural Crime Team searched an address in Greater Manchester on Tuesday 12 November and recovered around 60kg of Blue John.

Blue John, a variety of fluorite, has a purple-blue and yellow colour and has historically been used in jewellery and ornaments.

Blue John is a rare semi-precious mineral found only in the Peak District. Credit: PA IMAGES

The search followed “a number of suspicious incidents” at Castleton in Derbyshire, where the mineral is found in a select few locations.

The area where the mineral forms is protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and quarrying of Blue John is prohibited, the force said. The men have been released pending further investigation.

