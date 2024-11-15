Merseyside Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attack which left a woman needing hospital treatment for a punctured lung.

The woman in her 20's was stopped by a man on Solway Street West in Toxteth shortly after 7 o'clock on Wednesday morning.

When she refused to give him her handbag he stabbed her in the chest.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment and officers say that she will need to remain there until she recovers from her injuries.

Detective Sergeant Clare Walsh said: “This was a shocking incident which will understandably cause alarm in the community. Extensive enquiries are continuing and we will be supporting the victim in what will have been an extremely traumatic attack, as well as patrols in the area to offer reassurance.

“We know that knife crime causes devastation to victims and we work hard to target activity in known hotspot areas, and put before the courts offenders who carry and use bladed weapons.

“Although the image is not of the best quality, we are hopefully that the man pictured will come forward to assist. He is wearing a black hoodie, black bottoms and riding a black bike.

“Likewise, if you were passing by Dove Street or Solway Street West and captured the incident itself or anyone in the area, please come forward. The smallest detail could be vital in finding the person responsible, so come forward and we will make the assessment.”