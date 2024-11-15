Manchester United are looking at the amount of money they provide for their disabled supporters association.

Since he took over as the minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has targeted savings, in a year that saw the Premier League club post net losses of £113.2million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2024.

The cost-cutting drive has seen around 250 members of staff leave Old Trafford, and club great Sir Alex Ferguson will leave his ambassadorial position at the end of the season.

Lack-lustre performances have recently seen the club part company with former manager Erik ten Hag, replacing him with Ruben Amorim in a bid to give the team a shot in the arm

Now its understood that United are continuing to look at the club’s outgoings in a bid to stem losses, including examining what they give their disabled supporters’ association.

Old Trafford has seen 250 staff leave under cutbacks Credit: ITV Granada

Newspaper reports indicate that the £40,000-a-year given to MUDSA is among the spending lines being looked at and could be halved.

Manchester United have not yet commented on the claims, nor have MUDSA issued a statement.