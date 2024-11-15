A company has been fined £500,000 after a teenager lost a finger in a workplace accident.The 18-year-old apprentice was using a horizontal bandsaw unsupervised at Proline Engineering Limited in Worsley, Salford, on 7 November 2022.

One finger was severed completely, while another was surgically re-attached, leaving the now 20-year-old with very little movement and nerve damage in the finger.

The apprentice was on a work placement and was just over a month into his stint at the firm when the incident happened.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found he was being taught how to weld and after some verbal training, the teenager was permitted to cut lengths of steel into sections using a horizontal bandsaw, which was in a shipping container away from the main workshop.

The day the accident happened, the teenager was working unsupervised when he noticed the bandsaw was not completing a full cut due to a build-up of metal debris underneath the sawblade. As he attempted to clear away the debris, his fingers came in contact with the moving sawblade. He was taken to hospital where he remained for six days.

Credit: MEN Media

Health and Safety Executive inspector Tracy Fox said: "This young man was at the very start of his career. As a result of this company's failures, he sustained serious and irreversible injuries that have been truly life changing."Those injuries have impacted on many aspects of his life and resulted in him having to undergo numerous operations and procedures. Once a keen mountain biker and member of his local gym, his hand grip is such that he can no longer take part in those activities that he used to love."

The investigation found Proline Engineering Limited failed to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment and had failed to put in place an adequate safe system of work.It also revealed inconsistencies and inadequacies in the provision of information, instruction, training and supervision for those required to use the bandsaw.The company pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 at Manchester Magistrates' Court. It was fined £500,000 and ordered to pay £5,317 costs.Ms Fox added: "Had even the most basic safeguards been put in place this incident would have been avoided. The risks arising from operating machines such as bandsaws are well known. HSE has clear guidance on the provision and used of work equipment that can help in preventing incidents like this from happening.

"We would like highlight that all employers should make sure they properly assess their workplace for these risks and act to ensure that effective measures are in place to minimise the risks associated with operating machinery.

"It is crucial that as part of this assessment employers consider and manage any increased risks that may be associated with inexperienced employees."

