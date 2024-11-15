Morecambe FC owner agrees terms to sell the club as frustrated fans plan protest

Play Brightcove video

Supporters of Morecambe Football Club speak to ITV Granada Reports' Sports Correspondent David Chisnall about their protest plans.

As Morecambe football fans prepare to protest, the owner of the League Two side has told ITV Granada that he's agreed terms to sell the club.

Jason Whittingham has been looking for a buyer since putting Morecambe FC up for sale more than two years ago.

In that time the club, which is currently bottom of the Football League, has faced a points deduction, a relegation and a transfer embargo.

Morecambe fans hold protest banners

Supporters groups have grown unhappy with both the lack of communication from the owner and the time it's taking for a takeover deal to be done.

Ahead of their league match with Port Vale they'll be marching outside the Mazuma Stadium as well as protesting inside it.

Chair of the Shrimps Trust Tarnia Elsworth said: "As the game kicks off, we're all going to display black balloons to show our displeasure at the owner.

"On the 26th minute (representing the 26 months the club has been up for sale) we're all going to turn our back to the pitch for two minutes and we're also going to hold up the for sale signs.

"The longer this goes on, the more concern there is. The time is now for him to come out, speak to us properly, and get this sale done."

Lifelong Morecambe supporter Tom Collins said: "Fans are frustrated. They've got every right, they spend much of their hard earned money to travel all over the country. They dedicate the week and their livelihood in order to follow this team.

"The least we deserve is some communication as to what's going on. This is a club that I've been following for over 30 years. We deserve better."

With one of the smallest budgets in the whole of the Football League, the club is asking fans to keep protests off the pitch to avoid fines.

Jason Whittingham at Morecambe in 2018

Whittingham's Bond Group Investments has owned and funded Morecambe Football Club since taking over in 2018.

In a lengthy conversation he didn't want to be interviewed but was happy to reveal he'd agreed terms with a potential buyer soon after talks began in July.

The UK-based buyer wishes to remain anonymous while they work closely with the English Football League to complete the deal.

Whittingham reiterated his desire to sell and said while there's a willing on all sides to get a deal done, just like the fans, there's frustration at the time it's taking.

Morecambe's co-chairman Graham Howse said: "It's not moving as fast as we would all like. They (the potential new owner) are included in that process and they are keen to bring it to a conclusion.

"They see this as a long term project, they don't want to be here for five minutes. They want to develop the football ground, they want to develop the land around the football ground, they want to look at improving the squad.

"But they also accept this is a community football club and they want to maintain that close connection with the community of Morecambe."

Morecambe co-chairmen Graham Howse (left) and Rod Taylor after the Sky Bet League Two playoff final in 2021 Credit: PA

The club's co-chairman Rod Taylor said: "I'm as confident now as I have been over the last two and a half years.

"I think it's the nearest we've been to a deal. We want to be able to expand on the playing squad in January so new funds coming in will be absolutely crucial to that."

With hopes a of a sale in sight, a takeover can't come quick enough for all involved with Morecambe Football Club.