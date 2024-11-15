Plans to turn Stockport's iconic pyramid into restaurant get go-ahead

Plans to transform Stockport's iconic pyramid into a restaurant complex have been given the go-ahead by the council.

Planning permission to turn the former HQ of the Co-Op Bank into a hospitality venue was granted at a meeting last night.

The company behind the venture, Royal Nawaab, already has two two restaurants in London.

They say their aim is to build a luxurious dining destination which offers the space, amenities and logistics to handle parties and large-scale events.

There are plans for a luxurious restaurant Credit: Royal Nawaab

Mahboob Hussain of Royal Nawaab said: “Living close to Stockport, the Pyramid has always been an iconic symbol of the town for me. It is unique and we are thrilled to be bringing Royal Nawaab Manchester. This is definitely not ‘a curry house’. Royal Nawaab will be a destination and will attract visitors from across the UK and beyond to experience the best cuisine in the most stunning of settings.

“The attention to detail is incredible, and I personally have been involved in the plans throughout. It is a dream come true, and I know that anyone that visits will be in awe.”

Royal Nawaab, Manchester is set to open in the first quarter of 2025 and will include a 350-cover restaurant.

There will also be three premium banqueting facilities, ranging from the smallest, with a maximum capacity of 150 covers, to a medium sized banqueting suite with a maximum capacity of 300 covers to the largest with a maximum capacity of 700 covers.

Banqueting suite Credit: Royal Nawaab

The plan has been welcomed by council members.

Cllr Colin Macalister, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration at Stockport Council, said: "We’re thrilled to see the iconic Stockport Pyramid brought back to life with the fantastic Royal Nawaab joining our community! It’s an exciting addition to Stockport's vibrant food and drink scene, all within one of our town’s most prominent landmarks.

"Bringing 150 new jobs and working with local suppliers, Royal Nawaab’s arrival is a strong vote of confidence in Stockport’s future as our £1 billion town centre regeneration continues to take shape. We can’t wait to see the Pyramid open its doors again and warmly welcome Royal Nawaab to Stockport."

Fozia Alharby of Eamar Developments expressed, “Dr. Abdullah Alnaeem, the owner, is delighted to announce that Royal Nawaab will open at the Pyramid in 2025. As long-time admirers of the brand and its legacy in the South, we are honoured to play a role in bringing this exceptional destination to Stockport. We are delighted to be a part of this project, which will create a premium experience that we believe will resonate with visitors from across the UK and beyond.”