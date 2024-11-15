Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox spoke to Ryan's sister Chloe Pickup

A young mother whose seven-year-old brother was murdered is urging the Parole Board not to release his killer, fearing for her family.

Ronald Mariner had a history of violence against youngsters when he was jailed for life in October 2002 for Ryan Mason's sadistic murder.

Mariner was 23 at the time and was in a relationship with Ryan's mother and tried to blame her for her son's death.

She told the court Ryan woke up in the early hours and asked to go downstairs to play computer games with Mariner, who was staying the night at their home in Hawker Avenue in Great Lever.

Ryan, described as "a quiet and kind schoolboy" had trusted Mariner and often spent time with him.

Ronald Mariner was jailed for life in October 2002 to serve a minimum of 25 years. Credit: GMP

Mariner stabbed Ryan five times before choking him and battering him with a hammer. He then wrapped Ryan's body in bin bags and, using a wheelie bin, left him in a ditch on a golf course.

He had left a note for Ryan's mother saying the youngster was out with him. It took two days before Ryan's body was discovered at Farnworth Golf Course in Bolton by dog walkers in February 2002.

The youngster was described by his family as "shy and kind" with a slight stammer.

Chloe Pickup and her brother Ryan Mason who was murdered Credit: ITV Granada Reports

His sister Chloe was just five when her brother was murdered. They have the same father and the siblings used to spend every weekend together at their grandparents.

Chloe still remembers the pain she felt when Ryan disappeared.

"It was horrible I just wanted to be with him all the time. I kept asking where he was. He was so kind and respectful and had never been naughty."

Now, Chloe says the family are dreading the time his killer's release from prison will be considered after he has served his minimum 25 year jail sentence in 2027 and may be eligible for parole.

The mum-of-three has spoken out to demand 'child killing monster' Ronald Mariner is kept behind bars, fearing for her own young children if he is released.

Netflix/Phoenix Television have made a documentary about the sadistic killer Credit: Netflix

The case is the subject of a Netflix documentary, 'When Missing Turns To Murder' on the investigation into the sadistic killer.

Mariner had attacked a three week-old baby in 1998 and, when he was 14, he had kidnapped and tortured an 11-year-old boy, on the same golf course where he dumped Ryan's body.

Chloe saId: "He deserves to stay where he is - then children and vulnerable adults will be safe from him so he can't put another family through what my family and I went through. It was sickening'"

"I am scared for my family. I will do anything in my power to keep Mariner off the streets, my own children would not know him and could pass him in the street."

The former Senior Investigating Officer Jack Dees of Greater Manchester Police echoed the family's concerns in the Netflix programme.

Jack Dees, former senior investigating officer who echoes the family's concerns about Mariner Credit: ITV Granada

"I know he has to be considered by the relevant people for parole, but unless they can convince people he's not a danger to society without admitting it, well no, he's a throw a way key guy, he really is."

The Parole Board has confirmed Mariner has currently not been referred for a review.

Ryan's father Greg Pickup said as far as they family are aware, he has never admitted his guilt or shown any remorse for the youngster's murder.

