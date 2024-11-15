Detectives investigating the murder of a man at a hotel have charged two people.

Kevin Price, 59, was found dead at The Garfield Hotel, where he lived, on Sunday 10 November.

A postmortem examination showed Kevin, who lived alone at the property, died as a result of stab wounds.

Lancashire Police have now charged two people with murder.

Adam Saunders, 50, of Regent Road Blackpool and Helen Kenyon, 38, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool will appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, 15 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Pritchard, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts remain with Kevin’s loved ones. His family have been told of the latest developments.

"I am really grateful to everyone who has come forward during the course of the week with information to assist in our enquiries and while we have now charged two people, I would continue to appeal to anyone who can help to get in touch."