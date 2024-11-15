Play Brightcove video

Zoe's Place posted a 'thank you' video to show appreciation for everyone involved in the fight to keep the hospice open

Zoe's Place Children's Hospice in Liverpool has issued a video thanking people for their support, after £5 million was raised to save it from closure.

The specialist hospice needed to raise the money in just 30 days to secure their new home - with an extra £1.4million needed to ensure it could stay open in the mean time.

A fundraising appeal was launched in October, and the West Derby charity's JustGiving page saw donations from premier league footballers, celebrities and big businesses, but also saw pocket money pledges from local school children and coffee mornings.

£5 million was raised in under 30 days. Credit: ITV News

Zoe's Place announced it had been saved on Friday 8 November, after an "incredible response from Liverpool and beyond".

In a video posted on social media, staff have thanked everyone who donated to the campaign, saying: "Tens of thousands of people have supported us and we are truly grateful. You have amazed us all with your creativity and generosity."

The announcement that the hospice had been saved was made by West Derby MP Ian Byrne.

In the video, a nurse said: "We can’t thank West Derby MP Ian Byrne enough for his unwavering dedication and support.

"A special mention to Adam Rowe whose support and special efforts helped get this campaign off the ground."

Comedian Adam Rowe organised a comedy gig in aid of the fundraiser, with comics including John Bishop and Jason Manford taking part.

Comedians John Bishop, Jason Manford and Russell Kane all pledged support for Zoe's Place.

A nurse at the hospice said: "We wish we could thank every single one of you personally from the smallest act to the grandest gesture. Every bit of support has brought us closer to making a real difference.

"This is what makes our community so special, standing together and looking out for one another. Thank you for being a part of something incredible. Here’s to the future."

What happens next?

A new charity is being set up to take on the responsibility for the hospice provision in the future and it will now begin the process of building the new site for Zoe's Place.

The charity will work with the trustees of Zoe's Place Trust to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to transfer arrangements so that this new charity has the resources raised from the fundraising campaign to build and operate the new facility.

Between now and then, Zoe's Place Trust will work with the new charity so that the existing hospice is able to continue to provide essential care until the date of transfer.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...