Boy, 11, dies in hospital days after being hit by car outside Cheshire school

An 11-year-old boy has tragically died in hospital four days after being hit by a car outside a Cheshire school. Emergency services were called out to Wrexham Road, near to the entrance of King's School, in Chester at around 5.12pm on Tuesday November 12.It followed a collision involving a grey Nissan Qashqai and the boy, who was a pedestrian. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Alder Hey Hospital.Sadly, the boy died on Saturday morning. His family are being supported by specialist officers, Cheshire Police says.The driver of the Nissan, a 28-year-old woman from Wrexham, was uninjured during the incident and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing and officers are urging witnesses, or anyone with information or CCTV footage, to come forward.Sergeant Russell Sime, of Cheshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We understand that this was distressing incident, and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this difficult time. As part of our ongoing enquiries we are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information about it, to get in touch."The same goes for anyone who may have captured the incident on dashcam or on CCTV." Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or online, quoting IML-1961446.