In his first interview since taking over as Manchester United's manager, Ruben Amorim says his top priority will be to "create principles and identity" among his squad.

The 39-year-old former Portugal international was the number one target to replace Erik Ten Hag who was sacked when the club made their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Speaking to MUTV, he promised fans will see a new style of play when his club takes on Ipswich Town on 24 November.

He said: "I think you will see an idea. You may not like it but you will see an idea. You will see something we want to reach, that I guarantee."

Amorim now becomes the sixth permanent manager to try and bring back the glory days to Old Trafford since United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Ruben Amorim Credit: PA

Ruben Amorim is one of the most highly talked about young coaches in European football following a four-year spell at Sporting CP where he won two league titles and three domestic cups in Portugal.

Despite his success in his home country, Amorim said he's excited to play "in the best league in the world".

He said: "We are the engine of football. Manchester United is the engine of the Premier League."

Following on from David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik Ten Hag, Amorim now inherits the challenge of returning Manchester United to the very top of English, European and world football.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group now running football operations at the club, they've identified him as the man to lead their challenge against the likes of rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

While Amorim faces a tough challenge, he hopes by focusing on the club's character and identity he can bring back Manchester United's former glory.

He said: "The most important thing for me at this moment is to create the principles; thee character and identity we had in the past.

"A lot of people talk about the 3-4-3 and the 4-3-3 - all that stuff - but when I think of Manchester United it's not a system or formation. It's the character."

Since joining the club, Amorim has enjoyed getting to know the players and staff as he sets out his goals as manager.

He said: "All the people are hungry for success, and so this is where I want to be.

"Everybody knows Manchester United, but I felt a connection with the people in the club."

Ruben Amorim on sidelines with Sporting Credit: PA

While previous managers have often been embroiled in public feuds with their players, Amorim hopes his experience on the pitch will help him connect with his squad.

He said: "I played in every position, but because I was a team player sometimes I had to stay on the bench. So I know everything my players feel."

While Amorim has yet to have his methods tested in a match, he's no stranger to Old Trafford having faced Manchester United twice before as a player.

The last time he faced the club was in 2012, when his team Braga lost 3-2 in the group stages of the Champions League.

Remembering that match, he said: "I didn't win, and I like to win. We were two-nil up with Braga, but then [the crowd] turned up and it was over for us."

Amorim hopes he can use the passion of the crowd to deliver similar wins.

He said: "The players play the game, but the environment is so important. They play better if the environment is good, so we need fans to win football matches."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...