A murder investigation is underway after two people were killed in Moss Side. Emergency services are in attendance on Great Southern Street this morning (17 November).Greater Manchester Police says two people were treated at the scene as paramedics responded to an incident. Sadly, both were pronounced dead.One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A cordon is in place this morning while enquiries take place.A spokesperson for GMP Longsight and Moss Side wrote on Facebook: "There is an emergency services presence on Great Southern Street in Moss Side whilst officers respond to an incident. Police have attended and despite the best efforts of emergency services, two people were treated at the scene and have sadly been pronounced dead."We have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. Please avoid the area as there is a large emergency service presence while we establish the full circumstances of the incident this morning."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...