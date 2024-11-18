A teenage boy with severe learning difficulties and a "strong attraction" to water drowned in a river after going missing from his grandparents' house, an inquest heard.Luke Howe, who had ADHD and autism spectrum disorder, was found dead in the River Bollin, near Ashley Road in Hale, Trafford, on 19 January 2024.

His family said Luke was impulsive with a lack of fear, and often got into dangerous situations without realising it.The inquest heard the 14-year-old, from Sale, disappeared from his grandparents' home, sparking a major search in freezing temperatures involving police, friends, family, neighbours and his teachers.Witnesses who drove past Luke reported seeing him running along nearby roads in the area with his school uniform on. His body was found in the River Bollin by a police diver the next day.

Luke Howe has been described by his family as a 'joyful' boy who would speak to everyone. Credit: MEN Media

Luke's father, James Howe, told the inquest that his son escaped regularly from his home and from his specialist school, Brentwood Community College, particularly when he was in an excited state."Running off and escaping continued to be a strong impulse for him," said Mr Howe.

He said his son's conditions made him impulsive with a lack of fear and said he often got into dangerous situations without even realising it.Mr Howe said Luke had a "strong attraction" to water and detailed a number of previous occasions when he had ran off and jumped into canals or rivers, saying he was also excited when the emergency services attended.He was also hospitalised several times after swallowing coins, the inquest heard.

Mr Howe said: "We think it is likely that he made his way directly to the river and as he has done in the past, entered the water impulsively without realising the danger."

He described Luke as a 'joyful' boy who would speak to everyone he met and loved the fantasy series Harry Potter.

"He loved spending time with his family," Mr Howe told the inquest. "He managed to make me smile even when we were in hospital. Luke was a real character who was well known in the area. He hated staying in the house.

"He liked going camping and on holidays together. Luke loved spending time with both sets of his grandparents. He was a very cuddly boy. He was really a very loving person.

"His death has been a huge loss to his family and everyone who knew him. He is very sadly missed and is in our hearts everyday."

Mr Howe said Luke was "really happy" and was "really well supported" at school.

The inquest heard Luke was reviewed by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service every three months and had a carer.

He was also prescribed a range of medication. The inquest heard the family believed his care package was due to be increased at the end of the January.

Police divers found Luke's body the day after he was reported missing. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Howe detailed the huge lengths the family went to to keep Luke safe. They fitted chiming sensors to all the doors and used internal locks, key safes and window locks.Detective Inspector Richard Lees, from Trafford CID, said he couldn't rule out whether Luke had slipped or jumped in from a bridge. The tragic death, he added, wasn't treated as suspicious.There were steep embankments on either side of the stretch of the river where Luke was found and the temperature was 'extremely cold' with ice on the ground, he added.

After giving his evidence, Detective Inspector Lees said police officers try to put emotion aside, but Luke's death had touched a lot of people.A pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination gave a cause of death as drowning.

The inquest at Stockport Coroner's Court is listed for three days.

