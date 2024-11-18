Comedian Ernie Wise wrote to friend and stage co-star Eric Morecambe saying he wanted the duo to split - before they became a massive success, it has been revealed.The letter is among a large collection of Eric's belongings which are due to go up for auction.

The lifetime of showbiz memorabilia and personal items from Eric’s former home, Brachefield in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, will go up for sale after the death of his widow Joan, aged 97, in March 2024.

More than 40 years after Morecambe died of a heart attack aged 58 in 1984, Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire will be offering his belongings, in 700 lots, on 10 and 11 January 2025.He was born John Eric Bartholomew in Morecambe in 1926. A statue was erected to him on he promenade of his home town in 1999.

The items were all from Morecambe's Hertfordshire home Credit: PA Images

Items for the auction include his glasses, the piano he practised on to deliver a Morecambe and Wise Christmas special sketch with conductor Andre Previn, and a painting of the star by royal portrait artist Richard Stone, as well as annotated joke books and piles of sketch ideas, some of which he wrote on an instruction manual for a stereo.Fans of the comedy star are being given the opportunity to own some of his belongings by Morecambe’s three children, Gail, Gary and Steven.

Gary, 58, an author from London, said the family were "genuinely excited" about the forthcoming auction of their parents’ lifelong possessions.He said: "While these wonderful items are undoubtedly valuable memorabilia, for us they have been the items we have lived with, and through, for much of our own existence."Seeing them about to go to new homes, in many varied directions, marks the definitive end of a wonderful era – an era that certainly, for Gail and I at least, began in the 1950s."I think what makes it such a unique occasion, and such a momentous time in our lives, is that our mother barely touched anything in the house after our father’s death. Hence we have had everything quite literally under the same roof for 56 years."When thinking about my father, it’s always easy to contemplate the great comedian he unquestionably was to the detriment of the other side of his life – the home-loving man, who had a serious passion for the natural world."

Eric's iconic glasses are among the items being auctioned Credit: PA Images

Gail Stuart, 71, from Northamptonshire, said: "It has been an interesting year. One of those years where you have a real sense of it being the end of an era."Growing up you have no idea your childhood is blessed not just with the material surroundings but blessed to have two such special individuals as our parents."Both had great gifts, both made their lives about family, both were always kind, humble, honest. Both received an OBE. All my memories are in glorious Technicolor."We grew up sharing dad with the British people, the amazing fans. It wasn’t until dad died that I realised the affection for dad and for Morecambe and Wise ran so deep."Knowing it made sharing him through my childhood feel OK. It has helped to inform this decision to share what was left in our home with the world at large. Dad would love that. That is the legacy."

More photos from Eric's huge collection Credit: PA Images

Hansons sale manager Victoria Sheppard said entering Brachefield after Joan died was like entering a "shrine" to Eric.She said: "I was in complete awe. What we found was truly magical."Fascinating finds include loving letters from Eric’s parents and a poignant message from Ernie Wise revealing how close the pair came to splitting up.Ernie explained that, with a very heavy heart, he wanted to break up the duo before they continued and became massive. He signed it ‘your best pal’. Thankfully that never happened.

Eric with actress Susannah York in the 1981 Morecambe and Wise Christmas special Credit: PA Images

"Everyone loved Morecambe and Wise. Consequently, there are telegrams from Prince Philip and letters from King Charles, former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and comedy legends Ronnie Barker and Tommy Cooper."Nostalgia abounds thanks to playbills and posters, right from the beginning, as well as photographs and scrapbooks of cuttings, documenting his very first performances and reviews when he was only a child."There are thousands of photographs of Eric with celebrities of the day, some signed and inscribed, including actor Cary Grant."We’ve found costumes from memorable sketches and numerous props including Eric’s famous ventriloquist dummy, Charlie."Eric and Ernie took Charlie to America to appear on The Ed Sullivan Show. The dummy was even in an episode of TV crime series The Sweeney."Every find, every little piece of paper is important. It’s truly remarkable.”The Eric Morecambe Collection will be offered by Hansons Auctioneers on January 10 and 11 2025, with the catalogue due to go live on 1 December.

