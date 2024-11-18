A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after two men died from stab wounds in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to reports of two people being stabbed on Great Southern Street in Moss Side at 5am on Sunday 17 November.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, two men were treated at the scene for their injuries but sadly both pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder, but Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed he has been detained under the Mental Health Act after being assessed by medical professionals.

Through initial enquiries, detectives believe that the suspect and one of the victims were known to each another.

Chief Superintendent David Meeney, district commander for the City of Manchester division, said: "Two lives have been lost in our community, and our thoughts go to their families who have lost a loved one today.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

"We have launched a murder investigation, and detectives from our Major Incident Team continue to work diligently conducting CCTV trawls and speaking to witnesses to find out what has happened to the victims."

Increased police presence in Moss Side Credit: ITV Granada

Chief Superintendent Meeney continued: "We swiftly made an arrest this morning and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this.

"We understand the shockwaves that this devastating news will have caused in the local community and further afield across Greater Manchester. We have placed a number of local neighbourhood officers in the area to conduct visible patrols to reassure the community.

"If you have any concerns, please speak to them, they are there to lend a listening ear.

"I’d like to thank the local community who have all really pulled together and cooperated with our enquiries.

"We also understand that our cordon may prevent people from going about their daily lives, officers are working hard to ensure that the community can return to normality as swiftly as possible.

"If you have any information that may be able to assist our enquiries, please get in touch with our officers. Please don’t assume that we know already, any small piece of information may be vital for our Major Incident Team detectives to find out what happened."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...