A pensioner who won £40,000 on Donald Trump being elected US president for the second time has celebrated by treating himself to a 70p bag of mint humbugs.

More than three years ago, Alan Armstrong wagered £5,000 on the Republican leader beating Democrat rival Kamala Harris in the historic 2024 election.He placed his bet at his local bookies in Northwich, Cheshire, at 7/1 - an attractive price as Trump had lost to Joe Biden, and even Republicans then doubted whether he would win the party's nomination.But that did not deter the pensioner, who at 83 was so concerned about his health he had the original betting slip kept with his solicitor's office alongside his will.Alan, who has since moved to be by the seaside at Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, kept a photocopy of the slip which was promptly verified by Betfred staff in the town when Trump secured the election.

Despite winning big, Alan has not splashed out on an expensive holiday or a new car but instead treated himself to a 70p bag of humbug sweets.He said: "I follow politics in America, Canada, China and Australia in particular. I do what you could call my hobby in my own way."I knew Donald Trump would win even before he got the Republican nomination and Betfred had the best odds back in 2021 on him getting back in the White House."Alan was presented with a bottle champagne courtesy of the bookie's boss Fred Done and US style hotdogs at the Betfred shop on Cavendish Street in Barrow.Fred said: "Betting on politics is a huge growth area for us at Betfred. Yet again Trump winning across the pond has cost us a fortune with Alan the biggest winner having showed his expertise on world politics to get on his bet backing his judgement early on when the odds were so attractive. Hearty congratulations to him."

