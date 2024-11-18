Wigan musician Richard Ashcroft has joined a nationwide talent search for the best cover version of The Verve song Sonnet - with the winner getting their version played on national TV on Christmas Day.

The classic tune, originally released on the iconic Verve album Urban Hymns in 1997, has been chosen as the soundtrack for this year's John Lewis Christmas advert, which tells the story of two sisters.

Viewers see one of them dashing into a store when it is just about to close, to find the perfect gift for her sister.

She pushes some clothes apart on a clothes rail and is taken through a magic door - similar to a scene in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe - which takes her on a trip down memory lane with her sister, to the words "my friend and me, looking through her red box of memories".

The version of the song used on the advert is from Ashcroft's 2021 Acoustic Hymns Vol.1 album.

As part of the campaign, John Lewis has launched a nationwide talent search on TikTok using the hashtag #MySonnet, asking people to record their own version of the track.

Richard Ashcroft is on the panel of judges who will choose the best one.

The winner will record their own version of Sonnet, to be featured in a special Christmas Day airing of the advert on TV, with the track officially released by BMG.

Proceeds from the single will be donated to the Building Happier Futures childrens charity, and the winner will also receive tickets to a Richard Ashcroft headline show in 2025.

TikTok is awash with thousands of musicians who've recorded their own versions of 'Sonnet' Credit: TikTok

Mark Levin, vice president, sync commercial & creative, BMG: "It’s been a privilege for BMG to be part of this campaign.

"This recording of Sonnet beautifully captures the bond between the two sisters, powerfully conveying the emotion of their story.

"What’s especially exciting is how this sync evolved from a simple use of an iconic track into a fully integrated campaign.

"Inviting musicians across the UK to cover this classic song and share it on TikTok with #MySonnet creates a unique platform for us to discover and showcase emerging talent."

Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, said: "This year the John Lewis Christmas advert features an original song rather than a cover track, and we’re offering the nation the chance to put their own stamp on it and become the ultimate cover star.

"Whether your style is pop, indie, country or R&B, we can't wait to hear your take on "Sonnet"."

At a time of peak 1990s nostalgia, the advert is another boost for Richard Ashcroft, who it appears can do no wrong at the moment.

Fresh on the heels of two homecoming gigs in his hometown of Wigan, his stock is riding high after he was confirmed as the support for Oasis’s reunion 2025 tour.

Richard Ashcroft said: "To everyone involved in the project I raise a sherry and say salute! Sonnet plays again, time for some mince pies.

"Merry Christmas peace and love to all mankind."