Police searching for a teenage girl who has not been seen in days have warned the public that "knowingly harbouring a missing child is a serious offence".Officers are appealing for help to find missing 17-year-old Layla Ackers who was was last seen at 9:50pm on Saturday, 16 November, at a house on on Danefield Road, Northwich. Layla is described as being white, around 5’7” tall, of slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Layla's whereabouts is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 or contact charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

Layla is described as white, 5'7 in height with blue eyes. Credit: Cheshire Police

Chief Inspector Neil Doleman said: “It’s now been three days since Layla was last seen and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.“As well as the Northwich area, Layla is known to have links to Ellesmere Port, Winsford, and West Yorkshire.“I'd urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Layla since she went missing, or knows where she is, to get in touch. I would also like to appeal directly to Layla, to ask her to get in touch.“I’d also remind people that it is a serious offence to knowingly harbour a missing child, and anyone found to commit such an offence could face a custodial sentence."

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret