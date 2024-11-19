Thousands have been caught using their mobile phone while driving or not wearing their seatbelts by AI cameras in just a five week period.

Drivers were seen holding their mobiles in front of their face or to their ear while behind the wheel often with passengers, including children, next to them.

In several cases the cameras also found drivers, adult and child passengers were not securely fastened in their seats, or on some occasions not even wearing seat belts at all.

The potential offenders were each captured by the state-of-the-art cameras in Greater Manchester during a trial which saw the technology rolled out across the region's roads.

Footage of passing vehicles recorded by the ‘Heads Up’ cameras then used artificial intelligence (AI) to detect potential lawbreaking drivers.

Any offences detected as part of the trial can be passed to the police for them to consider further action, but, if no offence has been committed, the image is immediately deleted by the software and no further action will be taken.

The AI cameras caught drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts. Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

The trial, carried out by AECOM and Acusensus on behalf of Safer Roads Greater Manchester, was held throughout September and October to gather data to understand the scale of the issue to inform future education campaigns and enforcement.

As it stands, no offenders have yet been prosecuted from this trial.

During the deployment the Heads Up system recorded 812 drivers distracted by using mobile phones behind the wheel, and 2,393 incidents of seat belt non-compliance by drivers or passengers.

Kate Green, Greater Manchester's Deputy Mayor for Safer and Stronger Communities, said: “Distractions such as using mobile phones while driving and not wearing seat belts are key factors in a number of road traffic collisions on our roads which have resulted in people being killed or suffering life-changing injuries.

“This trial was launched so we could better understand the scale of this problem in Greater Manchester, and the images speak for themselves.

"They show drivers who are needlessly putting themselves and others – including young children – at risk, and sadly we know that being distracted for just a second, or not wearing a seat belt properly, can have devastating consequences."

Hundreds of drivers were caught using their mobile phones while driving - often with passengers in the car. Credit: Transport for Greater Manchester

She added: “In Greater Manchester we are adopting the Vision Zero ambition to end all deaths and life-changing injuries, and we know much more needs to be done to make our roads safer, healthier and more sustainable for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and motorists.

“I hope these images serve as a wake-up call for drivers and passengers on the importance of not driving distracted and seat belt compliance.”

Dame Sarah Storey, Active Travel Commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: "The results of the trial show the horrifying truth behind the number of drivers who still don't consider how their behaviour behind the wheel of their vehicle can affect themselves, their passengers and other people using the roads.

"Statistics show you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if you use your phone while driving and twice as likely to die if you don't wear a seatbelt.

"Alongside drink and drug driving and speeding, mobile phone usage and not wearing a seat belt make up the Fatal 4, the leading causes of serious injury and death on UK roads, which claim the lives around 1,000 people a year in Greater Manchester."

