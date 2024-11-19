Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada's Tim Scott spoke to 12-year-old Alfie Simcox about his latest charity calendar

A young truck enthusiast is raising money towards helping lorry drivers' mental health, with a charity photo calendar.

12-year-old Alfie Simcox, from Crewe, is a fixture at truck stops and motorway bridges and well known among the trucking community for his photographs of their vehicles.

For several years, Alfie has produced a charity calendar and this year's will raise funds towards the mental health charity MIND.

Alfie's truck calendars are a big hit among lorry drivers and beyond. Credit: ITV News

The youngster chose to donate to them after a friend, who was a driver, took their own life.

Alfie said: "Truck driving - you're alone.

"If you go out on a Sunday night, you're probably not going to be back until Friday night.

"It's lonely. People get really depressed about it because they don't see anyone."

Trucker Josh McLean believes driver loneliness is an issue that needs to be discussed "100 per cent." Credit: ITV News

Trucker Josh McLean, who lost the same friend, added that the issue of drivers' wellbeing needs to be discussed "100 per cent."

"Some drivers," he said, "can be away from their families for up to a month at a time.

"It's a lot of hours on your own."

Alfie has become a legend among long distance drivers and his passion for lorries comes from having a family filled with truckers.

His mother, Stephanie, said: "He's got grandads, uncles, cousins, his own dad - all truck drivers.

"It's certainly running in his blood and it's something I know he's going to do."

The youngster has been taking photos at truck stops and on motorway bridges for years. Credit: ITV News

So far, Alfie has raised nearly £30,000 for good causes with his calendars.

This year's will be his last, though, as he is now selling his pictures directly to commercial transport companies.

But all the money the youngster makes will still go to charity.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.