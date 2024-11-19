In some parts of the North West, snow has stuck on higher ground, roads and in gardens following wintry showers overnight.

Where the snow accumulates there is a risk of some disruption into Tuesday morning.

Gritters have been out overnight.

The Met Office issued three yellow weather alerts for snow and ice covering northern England.

The yellow warning will remain in place for the North West until 11am this morning.

Motorists have been put on high alert, with the National Highways issuing an amber severe snow alert for roads across the region.

Salford Credit: ITV

Affected roads include the M62 between J21 for Milnrow and J23 near Huddersfield, the M56 near Manchester Airport and the M1 at Leeds and Sheffield.

In Macclesfield the Cat and Fiddle Road is shut both ways due to snow around Bull Hill Lane and the A54.

Manchester Road is closed due to snow from B5470 Lower Macclesfield Road in Whaley Bridge to St Johns Road in to Buxton.

Manchester Airport says it's 'operating as normal'.

"We encourage all passengers travelling today to check travel conditions before setting off and to allow extra time for their journey to the airport."

National Rail also warned the freeze would impact various routes on Northern Rail until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

The advice is to check before you travel.

This week it'll become much colder as Arctic air plunges across the UK, bringing the first wintry weather of the season with freezing, frosty, icy nights together with a bitter wind chill.

Tonight wet, wintry weather will move across some areas - expect some rain, sleet and hill snow.

Cold wintry weather is not unusual in November - but it doesn't happen as much as it used to.

Vulnerable, elderly people are at greatest risk today as the first Amber Cold Weather Health Alerts of the season are in place.Age UK says the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment has caused some older people to be fearful about turning on their heating.

How long will the cold snap last?

Cold Arctic air will remain with us all week. It's looking much colder for all of us with winter hazards to be aware of and a notable wind chill enhancing the cold feel.

There is a risk of rain turning to sleet and hill snow in places later in the week and details will become clearer in the coming days.