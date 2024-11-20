A field has been sealed off after the body of a young baby was found.Emergency services are in attendance at the scene off Cleggs Lane in Little Hulton, Salford, close to the motorway bridge.Members of the public have reported seeing the entrance to Ashtons Field and the Linnyshaw Loopline taped off, with a forensic tent and a large police response at the scene.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed it is in attendance in Little Hulton. It is understood that a young baby has been found dead at the scene.

An ambulance was reportedly seen in attendance off Cleggs Lane alongside police at 1pm Wednesday 20 November, with officers have been in attendance since then.GMP and North West Ambulance Service have both confirmed their attendance. Further details are yet to be confirmed.A police spokesperson later confirmed that the remains of a young baby have been found on Ravenscraig Road, near Ashtons Field, in Little Hulton.

