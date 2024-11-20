The family and school of an 11-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Chester have paid tribute to him.

Evan Rothwell was struck by a grey Nissan Qashqai outside of the Kings School on Wrexham Road, Chester, at around 5.12pm on Tuesday 12 November.

Officers and paramedics quickly attended, with Evan being taken to Alder Hey Hospital via air ambulance after initial treatment at the scene.

Despite the best efforts of those involved, Evan passed away four days later at the hospital on Friday 15 November.

T here have been no arrests made in relation to the incident at this time.

Evan's family said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that our beautiful son Evan Rothwell has passed away as a result of the road traffic accident near King’s School last Tuesday.

"Evan loved life and used his talents to entertain and bring joy to others. Evan lit up the world around him when he was making friends laugh with jokes and magic tricks, playing cricket with his friends, performing with Ama-sing on Britain’s Got Talent and entertaining audiences as part of the Chester Scout’s Gang Show. He made us proud every day.

"We are shocked and devastated at his loss. We would like to thank the emergency services staff and the staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for their expertise, care and commitment and most of all for their kindness.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our local community. We really appreciate your love and support.

"The speed limit on the road where Evan was hit is a 40mph limit. This road is outside a school, and we strongly feel that this needs to be lowered to prevent anything like this from happening again."

The crash happened near to the entrance of King's School in Chester.

Evan's Head Teacher, George Hartley, said: “Evan will be forever remembered as a bright, joyful and fun-loving classmate, with an intellectual curiosity that belied his young years.

“Our thoughts throughout this past week have remained with Evan’s heartbroken family, loved ones and friends.

“This devastating news has shaken our school community to its core and there are immense challenges ahead for our pupils, staff and parents. We have drawn great strength from the many messages of support and from the countless tributes being paid to Evan.

“We are united in grief and shock, and we are doing all we can to support each other with compassion and understanding as we face the loss of one of our own.”

Head of Evan’s year, Emily Sherriff, added: “Evan arrived at King’s in September with an enormous smile and a sense of fun that brought joy to everyone he encountered. As a King’s Entry Scholar, he showcased an insatiable appetite to learn about the world. In his form, he was a dedicated charity rep who was committed to bringing new ideas and excitement to his tutor group.

“Outside of the classroom, Evan could be found in all areas of school life: belly laughing in Dungeons and Dragons Club, catching up with friends in the library whilst taking out his latest read and making a big splash in the swimming pool.

“He was kindness personified and there has not been a single student who we have encountered over the past week who hasn’t made a comment on the happiness Evan carried with him throughout the school day.

“The way he lived his life - full of wonder and enthusiasm- is something that will stay with us all forever.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to come forward."

Anyone with information or dash camera footage should contact Cheshire police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML-1961446.