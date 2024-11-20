A majority of muslims feel that Islamophobia has increased following the attack in Southport and the disturbances which followed.

The charity Tell Mama analysed, as part of the annual No2H8 campaign, the opinions of 750 Muslims across the UK eight weeks after disorder broke out following the fatal stabbings of three young girls in Southport.

It was found that just under three-quarters, 71%, felt anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia had become more widespread since the unrest.

Almost two-thirds, 62%, said the potential risk of harm to Muslim communities had since increased.

While one in three Muslims surveyed said they had considered leaving the UK as a result of the violence - which saw mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted - 55% said they felt safe or very safe in the UK.

Iman Atta, Tell Mama director, said: "Many British Muslims are very scared at the moment. They need our Government to show it hears their fears, and is working to keep them safe.

"More work must be done to reassure these people. And we need greater focus on supporting social cohesion in the worst affected areas."

The survey also showed that around half feel more able to be open about their identity.

Riots in Southport Credit: ITV Granada

A Government spokesperson said: "These results are extremely concerning. Attacks and hatred against Muslim communities are unacceptable and we have been clear that we will seek to stamp out Islamophobia and racism wherever it occurs.

"All communities must feel safe, especially in places of worship, which is why we introduced the Protective Security for Mosques scheme and will continue to work with communities and across government to deliver a new approach to tackling racial and religious hatred."

The rioting that spread throughout the country was sparked by the stabbing of three girls in Southport as they attended a dance class during the summer holidays.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at The Hart Space on a small business park shortly before midday on 29 July.

Bebe King, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe all died during the knife attack

The night after the attack, disorder broke out in the seaside town , by those believed to be supporters of English Defence League.

It followed misinformation shared online about who was responsible for the attack.