ITV News' Jennifer Buck spoke to the care leavers behind the comic.

A group of teenagers and young adults have created a graphic novel based on their lived experiences in the foster care system.

Hear My Voice draws on the stories of a group of care leavers from Salford and their struggles navigating the foster system as children and teenagers.

Through workshops and activities organised by the Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN), the group created animal avatars through which they could tell their stories which were then brought to life by artist Paul Pickford.

Reece Hamer spent 14 years in the foster care system, from the ages of four to 18. Now 20, he hopes by sharing his story he can show other care leavers they are not alone.

He said: "I hope it shows foster kids and foster parents that there's many stories out there and you're not alone... I hope it gives people in and out of the foster system some insight on what goes on behind the scenes."

Artist Paul Pickford illustrated the graphic novel based off of characters and stories from care leavers. Credit: ITV News

Reece was placed into foster care after his parents separated, and his mother was deemed unfit to look after him and his siblings.

He said: "It was a struggle because a four year old separated from their mother is not a good experience, especially when they don't explain why.

"I had a lot of anger issues and would throw tables and chairs, but luckily enough my first foster carers steered me onto the right path."

Reece says that by sharing his story he can also shed a light on the lives of those who were less fortunate.

He said: "It's been amazing. I've been able to pass on my message but also share the stories I've heard from others who weren't as lucky as me."

In the book, Reece tells his story of not only being separated from his mother, but also his first foster family.

He said: "My foster parents were really experienced and had lots of kids before me, but when they were in their mid-sixties it was decided they were too old. They didn't have a say in it - neither did I - so I was just taken to a new foster family."

In both cases Reece felt like his feelings were not taken into account by the foster system, leaving him in difficult situations without any explanation.

He said: "The voice of the child needs to be a priority, rather than what the high ups think. Half the time they don't know the child, they just have a name and a picture and a description of what the child is like - and even that is usually outdated."

Luke (left) and Reece (right) both shared their stories for the comic book. Credit: ITV News

Luke Clark, 26, who went into care aged six, also shares his experience in the book and says it’s vital care experienced young people have their voices heard.

“I don’t mind sharing and being an open book. It’s important to get it out there, because what are we hiding?”, he said.

Luke hopes the book will be read by staff in social services to give them a deeper understanding of what life is really like for care experienced young people.

“I want to show people we’re not as bad as you think at the end of the day. I want the book to liveon for years and for people to refer to it. I want social workers, personal assistants, and their managers to reflect on it.”

On what his message would be to other young people going through the care system, Luke said: “Things are going to work out.

"It might not feel like it, but you have a bright future. It’s going to be tough, there’s going to be good times and bad times along the way and different aspects you’ll have to navigate and barriers you’ll have to overcome but you’ll get through it. It’s going to be okay.”

The comic book was released on Thursday 14 November, while a digital copy is available on the GMYN website.

