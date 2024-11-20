Police are appealing for information after £10,000 worth of model trains were burgled in Lancashire.

Officers were called to a property on Stockdove Way, Cleveleys just after 4.15pm on Sunday 17th November following reports of a burglary.

Laura Cruise of the Lancashire Constabulary Burglary team said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing following this burglary of a precious collection of model trains.

"If you can help us in any way, even if you think it might be insignificant, please do not hesitate to get in touch and help us return these items to their owner.”

Anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage is being urged to call 101 quoting log 739 of 17th November.