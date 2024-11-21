The RSPCA is appealing for information after two "severely unwell" Chow Chow dogs were found tied to a tree.

The two dogs, renamed Dalinda and Kaida, were discovered in Huyton, Liverpool, and have now been taken into the care of Dogs Trust.

When taken to the vet, the two Chow Chows needed to be sedated and clipped to remove their matted fur, which would suggest that their coats had not been appropriately looked after.

Kaida was also put onto antibiotics for a bacterial skin infection, as the vets caring for them had no medical history for the dogs.

T hey were also vaccinated as a precaution and both needed their ears cleaned.

Despite being microchipped, the dogs have not been registered to an owner or vets.

The RSPCA are now calling for anyone who recognises the two dogs to get in touch with any information that may help them track down the owners.

In a separate incident, the RSPCA were also contacted after an underweight French Bulldog was found in Birkenhead on 11 November.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Caren Goodman-James said: “All three of these poor dogs appear to have been severely neglected then abandoned. It’s particularly sad to think that people could do this just when the weather turns really wintery and on the run-up to Christmas.

“While the Chow Chows - who have been renamed Dalinda and Kaida - were microchipped, the chips are unfortunately not registered. The condition of their matted coats was really bad.

"The French Bulldog was also microchipped, but while it showed she was called Cassie and registered to an address in the CH46 area, the contact number was no longer in use.

“We’d really like to hear from anyone who might know anything about any of these three distinctive-looking dogs. If you have any first-hand information, please do contact us."

Cassie had an upset stomach and was given a body condition score of only two out of nine by the vet who examined her.

Thought to be around two-years-old, she has received treatment and is now being looked after at an emergency kennels, while enquiries are carried out in the area where she’s believed to have lived.

Her ribs and spine were highly visible, and she was clearly malnourished in a poor state of health.

