Members of the English National Opera serenaded commuters at Manchester Piccadilly

English National Opera (ENO) has announced a new partnership with Greater Manchester, with a number of new operatic productions and fresh opportunities for the artform.

The announcement was made this morning as singers serenaded commuters at Manchester Piccadilly.

It includes major contemporary works, new development work in opera, and the creation of original operatic experiences.

A new partnership with the Lowry will get underway, with a production of Benjamin Britten’s classic comic ensemble opera Albert Herring in October 2025.

Meanwhile, a scheme working with young people aged 13-19 will be launched, creating the 'Greater Manchester Youth Opera Company', working with the Blackburn with Darwen Music Hub.

A total of £2.4 million was awarded to the ENO by The Arts Council to create a programme outside of London.

They hope the programme will provide performances and workshops at venues across the city region by 2029.

Jenny Mollica, CEO of English National Opera, explained why Manchester was chosen

Jenny added: “The projects we are announcing today mark the first wave of our developing partnership with Greater Manchester, which will be fully implemented by 2029.

"Working together over the last year, we could not be more clear that Greater Manchester is the right place to put down roots, a place where we can develop, expand and innovate.

"Where, building on the region’s legendary reputation as the heart of music making in this country, we can make a difference to audiences and communities, help invest in the next genera1on of talent and break new ground in the future of the artform – locally, nationally and internationally.”

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of English National Opera, said: “We are absolutely delighted tobe able to share our plans after many months of discussions.

"We are truly grateful for the inspirational support we have received from so many people and organisations in Greater Manchester to achieve this – our first expression of our future programme together."

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “Greater Manchester has always been at the heart of the UK music scene, with a legacy and energy that’s second to none.

"We’re thrilled to welcome English National Opera to our city-region, as a partner in our ambition to inspire the younger generation and create real opportunities for our young people.

"Music is at the heart of our creative history. This move will bring fantastic opportunities for the development of opera across Greater Manchester.”

