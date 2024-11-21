Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' journalist Victoria Grimes

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon is calling on the government to warn the public about the dangers of low-cost cosmetic procedures abroad.

The reality star experienced complications from a botched breast augmentation in Turkey, and is now calling on others to avoid travelling abroad for cosmetic surgeries.

She joins Manchester cosmetic surgery clinic Pall Mall Medical in calling for stricter social media advertising regulations, a national public awareness campaign and the creation of a national registry for overseas cosmetic complications.

Lauren said: "I thought I was going to die. I was really poorly and I nearly lost my nipple.

"It was turning black" she added, "I couldn’t sleep, I was crying."

Simon, from Manchester warned people about the lack of aftercare following some cosmetic surgery procedures abroad.

"Once you get back to the UK there is no aftercare, they are not interested in you.

"If you have an infection or there is something wrong, you can go back to them to repair it, but who wants to fly back to a place where they have messed you up?"

Lauren Simon suffered complications from having cosmetic surgery abroad.

According to the Foreign Office, 28 Britons have died due to complications from overseas procedures since 2019, including 6 in 2023 alone.

Pall Mall Medical warned that the allure of discounted procedures blinds people to the severe risks.

Dr Simon Theobalds, a GP and A&E doctor at the clinic, said: “We see patients drawn in by deals for half-price tummy tucks or breast augmentations, but these clinics often don’t match the safety standards required in the UK.

“Language barriers can also lead to misunderstandings, and hygiene standards are often compromised.

"People don’t realise they may be treated by unqualified practitioners, and unfortunately, some end up paying the ultimate price - their life.”

Adverts on social media encourage people to travel abroad for surgery. Credit: ITV News

Stacey Bates also travelled abroad to have cosmetic surgery on her breasts, and wishes she had paid the extra money to have the surgery in the UK.

“I hate looking in the mirror. I was self conscious anyway but it has changed it in a different way.

"I am embarrassed, I don't want to look at them (my breasts). I just wish I had done my research and just bit the bullet and done it here."

According to Pall Mall Medical, it is estimated that the NHS spends over £9,000 per patient on treating complications from overseas cosmetic surgeries.

“The costs of these cheap, quick-fix surgeries abroad extend far beyond the financial,” states Dr Theobalds.

“Corrective surgeries can end up costing twice or three times the original procedure, and many patients return with infections, scarring, or other severe complications. Some don’t make it back at all. We need the government’s support to ensure that people fully understand the risks they’re taking.”

Stacey travelled abroad to have cosmetic surgery on her breasts. Credit: ITV News

Staff from the Pall Mall Medical staged a protest to encourage travellers considering overseas surgery to know the facts before flying out for cut-price cosmetic procedures.

Pall Mall hope their efforts will prompt the government to prioritise safety in cosmetic surgery.

“How many more lives must be lost before action is taken?” said Dr Theobalds.

“Our message is clear: we want to protect lives and ensure the highest standards of care. This is about more than aesthetics - it’s about saving lives.”

